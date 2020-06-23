Topeka police identify man found dead in crashed stolen car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have identified a man found dead in a crashed stolen car after an attempted stop in southeast Topeka.

Emergency crews found Ricardo J. Rodriguez, 20, of Topeka, dead in the passenger seat of a stolen car. It had gotten away from an officer during an attempted stop at 5 a.m. Monday, before the officer said he watched it lose control and hit a pickup truck near Southeast 21st and Adams Street.

The person driving the pickup truck got minor injuries from the crash. The driver of the stolen car and a passenger in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Topeka police determined Rodriguez was not involved in the robbery of the car, but were unable to confirm if he died as a result of the crash. They are awaiting results of an autopsy.