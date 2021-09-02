Topeka police identify man shot Wednesday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting Wednesday night in Central Topeka.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Huntoon around 7:45 p.m where they found Alex Jimenez, 42, of Topeka suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. and authorities set up crime tape around Charles Liquor Store at 1235 SW Huntoon St.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update as more information becomes available.