Topeka police identify persons of interest, victim who died in shooting

Devonta B. Miller, 28, of Topeka & Harlee E. Borders, 21, of Marysville (Photos from Topeka Police Department)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have identified the person who died in Friday night’s shooting as Kristi A. Rodriguez, 39, of Chanute.

Two other people were hurt in the shooting and are expected to recover.

The Topeka Police Department said it’s needing the public’s help in finding two persons of interest in the case: Devonta B. Miller, 28, of Topeka and Harlee E. Borders, 21, of Marysville.

If anyone has information about their locations, including past sightings, you’re asked to call police at (785) 368-9400.