Topeka police identify south Topeka shooting victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have identified the victims of a south Topeka shooting.

Calvin E. Coleman Jr., 19, and Angelo D. Epps, 35, both of Topeka, were shot and killed near Southwest 37th Street and South Kansas Avenue late Monday night. A third person was hurt in the shooting.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran told KSNT News the shootings were the result of a domestic situation.

This is still a very active investigation, according to police. If you have any information, you’re asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. You can also call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (785) 234-0007.