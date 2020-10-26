Topeka Police implement walk-in accident reporting after wintry conditions hit city

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented its walk-in accident reporting phase.

TPD asks people involved in an accident to come to the police station, or call the police to report the accident.

The exceptions include:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other motorists involved in accidents are asked to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or go to the Law Enforcement Center to report accidents.

The Law Enforcement Center is located at 320 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka.