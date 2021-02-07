Topeka Police implement walk-in accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in reporting phase for the city Sunday, ahead of expected winter weather.

During this phase, the police department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following guidelines.

-Injury, possible injury or death to any person

-Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

-Hit-and-run incidents

-Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

-Any hazardous material situation

-When the accident results in major traffic congestion

-When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

Drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to share insurance, registration and contact information, as well as contact the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551.

The police department reminds drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use.