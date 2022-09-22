TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 S.E. Walnut only to find a missing gunshot victim Thursday.

Police reported a 16-year-old had arrived at the urgent care center with a gunshot to the abdomen. However, when the officers arrived the victim had left.

The Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate the victim to check on his welfare.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers and detectives have checked several addresses and made numerous attempts to contact the victim or any family member.

The victim had not been located but 2 p.m. Thursday.