Topeka Police investigate 2 separate Oakland stabbings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police are investigating two separate stabbings in the Oakland neighborhood.

The first one happened just before 1:00 Tuesday morning at 746 NE Wabash Ave.

Police spoke with the victim who said he was stabbed by someone he knew.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The second stabbing happened just after 3:00 Tuesday morning at 412 NE Green St.

That's just south of Chase Middle School.

One person was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

They are expected to be OK.

The suspect was identified by witnesses, but their identity has not been released.