TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to a call at 920 SW Lincoln early Wednesday morning at 7:45 a.m. that a vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

There were no injuries reported, however police reported there was damage to the vehicle.

Gretchen Spiker, Public Relations Specialist, with the Topeka Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to email investigators at telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.