TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after someone was hurt on Saturday night in Central Topeka.

The initial calls came out around 8:00 as a car accident. Officers said one person is hurt and another person is in custody.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story. KSNT News has a crew on scene and will continue to update this article as we learn more information.