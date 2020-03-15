Topeka Police investigate possible southwest Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound.

Officers were on scene around midnight at the Cedar Ridge Apartments located at 3216 SW Eveningside Drive.

According to the Topeka Police watch commander, the patient went to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the top of one of his feet. But it is unclear as of 1 a.m. whether the wound was self-inflicted. There is no word on the status of the victim’s injury yet.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.