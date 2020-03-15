Breaking News
Closings amid coronavirus concerns
Closings and Delays
There are currently 19 active closings. Click for more details.

Topeka Police investigate possible southwest Topeka shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
topeka police_1520495739514.jpg.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound.

Officers were on scene around midnight at the Cedar Ridge Apartments located at 3216 SW Eveningside Drive.

According to the Topeka Police watch commander, the patient went to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the top of one of his feet. But it is unclear as of 1 a.m. whether the wound was self-inflicted. There is no word on the status of the victim’s injury yet.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories