Man injured in overnight west Topeka shooting, multiple in for questioning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a west Topeka neighborhood, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

5:10 a.m.

Officers have closed southwest Hope St. from the 17th to 18th and people are asked to avoid the area at this time, according to a KSNT News reporter on scene.

4:24 a.m.

Officers are questioning multiple people found near southeast 25th and Wisconsin St. The victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to a KSNT News reporter on scene.

3:45 a.m.

Police received the call at 2:47 a.m. and there is a heavy police presence in the area of southwest 17th and Hope St. as investigations continue, according to dispatch.

There is no word yet on victims.

KSNT News has a reporter on the way and will provide updates as they become available.