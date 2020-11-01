Topeka police investigate Saturday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating an east Topeka shooting that left one woman hospitalized Saturday night.

Officers arrived on the 2600 block of southeast Pennsylvania St. around 7:37 p.m. and found one woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Officers are on-scene continuing to investigate the incident, and the woman is now being treated at a local hospital. KSNT News has a crew on the way, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.