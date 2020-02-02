Topeka police investigate shots fired at Louie’s Lounge and Laundromat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating after shots were fired Saturday night at Louie’s Lounge and Laundromat.

Around 5:30 p.m. Officers came to the business at 1501 SW 21st Street to investigate reports of gunshots.

Officers said no one was hurt. Two people were taken to the Law Enforcement Center to give statements to police.

Investigators found out that someone drove into the parking lot of the business, opened a door and then pointed a gun at someone. The person they pointed the gun at accidentally fired a round into the ground.

The car then sped away.

Detectives are continuing this investigation. If you know anything about it you should email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.