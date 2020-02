TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting that hurt one young woman on Sunday night.

Officers said the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. near Irvingham and Girard in the Hi-Crest neighborhood. A car drove by and shot at a house in the area.

One juvenile woman got minor injuries in the shooting. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.