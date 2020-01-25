Topeka Police investigate shooting in restaurant parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers said around 12:30 on Saturday morning they saw people fighting in the parking lot of Los Charros restaurant.

The officers broke up the fight. Then they heard gunshots.

Police said no one was injured. They haven’t yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information you should email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.