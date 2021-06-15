2-year-old child shot in Topeka early Tuesday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a two-year-old child in serious condition according to Gretchen Spiker, Public Information Officer for the police department.

“This is the third shooting we’ve responded to in the last few days in which a child has been

injured. This concerning trend cannot continue. Gun safety is a community responsibility and

we must all do our part to keep each other, and especially young children safe,” said Chief

Bryan Wheeles.

On Tuesday, June 15 at around 2 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to a local hospital after

a 2 year old had been driven there in a private vehicle and was suffering from serious gunshot

injuries.

Authorties believe the shooting happened in the 800 block of SW 11th Street.

The shooting is under investigation.

On Friday, June 11th a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm. His injury was non-life-threatening.

On Saturday, June 12 officers found a 13-year-old female suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. This is being investigated as a possible accidental shooting.