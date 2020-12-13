Topeka police investigate suspicious death Sunday morning, one arrest made

UPDATE: The deceased male has been identified as 73-year-old Charles Jackson of Topeka. 50-year-old Jennifer Jackson of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a first degree murder charge.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death after finding a dead man in central Topeka early Sunday morning.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call on the report of a dead man in the 1400 block of SW Van Buren.

Detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this situation is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips, here.

This is a developing story.