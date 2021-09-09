Topeka police investigate ‘suspicious death’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what is being called a “suspicious death” after officers were flagged down in the Briarwood neighborhood Wednesday evening at 5:34 p.m. and directed towards a deceased person.

Officers found the person inside a home in the 3400 block of SW Briarwood Street.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about this case is being encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Department at tellpd@topeka.org, pr call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400.