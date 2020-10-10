Topeka police investigating after man shot at car with woman and kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a disturbance that occurred Saturday afternoon in Southeast Topeka.

Police arrived at 19th and California at approximately 2:03 p.m.

There they found a man driving with a woman and two children. The two adults were arguing, prompting the man to get out of the car and shoot at it, according to police. No one was injured.

The man then ran away on foot towards 20th and SE Iowa Ave. The police were able to capture him, and he is currently in custody.

The area is no longer a danger to the public, police said.