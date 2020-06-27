Topeka Police investigating after man struck by machete, shots fired

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a trouble call involving a machete and a shooting on Friday night.

Officials say the call came in around 8:30 p.m. to the area of 2300 SW Buchanan. That’s where officers found a man who had been struck by a machete. The victim is in stable condition.

Another person fired gun shots that hit a car at the same scene, but no one was injured from the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Topeka Police at (785) 368-9400.