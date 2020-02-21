12-year-old girl in custody following video showing her attacking another girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 12-year-old girl is in custody following an attack that was caught on video.

The video shows a 14-year-old girl was hurt in the fight.

Topeka police told KSNT News the fight reportedly happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Southwest Washburn Avenue. Police became aware of the incident just after noon.

Topeka Public Schools spokesperson Erika Hall sent KSNT News the following statement:

There is a report of an incident that occurred in the community involving youth that do not attend the same schools. We encourage parents to involve appropriate law enforcement authorities any time a violent event occurs in the community. Topeka Public Schools is committed to creating a positive and productive learning environment. Any actions that undermine this mission are strictly prohibited at school, on school property and at school-sponsored activities. The recent report of the community matter did not occur at school in Topeka Public School District. We encourage the families involved to involve the appropriate law enforcement officials regarding the incident that occurred in the community. Erika Hall, Topeka Public Schools spokesperson

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said, “this is a very active case right now.”

Topeka Police Public Relations Specialist, Gretchen Koenen said, “What is shown in this video is deeply concerning to us. We are asking any witnesses and anyone with information to please contact us.”

You can call the police department by phone at (785) 368-9400 or email them at telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.