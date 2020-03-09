Topeka police investigating body found at Rolling Meadows Landfill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Rolling Meadows Landfill Monday afternoon, according to Gretchen Koenen of the Topeka Police Department.

TPD investigators were dispatched to the landfill around noon after a body was discovered there. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it is offering assistance with the case, but TPD is handling the investigation.

Rolling Meadows Landfill and Recycling Center north of Topeka

Investigators at the scene told KSNT News that the body was found in the recycling facility.

Topeka police said that their initial investigation indicates that the death did not occur at the landfill, but investigators are working to determine further information.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or email telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.