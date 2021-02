TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said they’re investigating a bomb threat at West Ridge Mall Wednesday evening.

Please avoid West Ridge Mall while officers investigate a bomb threat. West Ridge Mall management evacuated the building and the public is asked to avoid the area. Further information will be released at a later time. pic.twitter.com/RaXk6VoxJG — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) February 4, 2021

Management evacuated the building located off of Wanamaker Road, according to police. The public is asked to avoid the area.

KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.