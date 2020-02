TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after a shooting at a Topeka home early Saturday morning.

The house is near the 1400 block of NW Van Buren Street.

Police tell KSNT News a male victim has died but could not say much more as of 1 a.m. Saturday.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update the story with more information as it becomes available.