TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday in the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St.

Officers were dispatched in reference to a medical around 9:17 a.m. Upon arrival, one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and 27 News will continue to keep you updated.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation bureau at (785) 368-9400, or email at at tellpd@topeka.org. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.