Topeka police investigating multiple shots fired into 2 houses overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Someone shot multiple rounds into two Topeka homes Friday morning, according to the Topeka Police Department.

The first report of shots fired came in around 1 a.m. at a home near 200 SE 11th St., according to police.

A second round of shots fired around 2 a.m. hit a home near 200 SW Western Ave. Topeka police said multiple rounds hit the houses and there were people inside both at the times of the shootings.

The bullets didn’t injure anyone, according to investigators. They have not confirmed if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007, or file a report with the P3Tips app.