Topeka Police investigating Oakland neighborhood Kwik Shop robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning convenience store robbery. This happened at the Kwik Shop at 746 N.E. Wabash in the Oakland neighborhood.

Topeka Police Watch Commander said this happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said a white man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask entered the store. No injuries were reported and officers are still investigating.

Staff at the Kwik Shop told KSNT News the robber got away with cash, but they couldn’t say how much. However, employees said they only keep small amounts of cash in the register because of instances like this.

This is an on-going story. We’ll provide more updates as they become available.