UPDATE: Name of Topeka man involved in Oakland shooting released

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection with the shooting that occurred in Oakland earlier in the day.

Colby Dean Brown, 19, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon after a gunman shot a man in the Oakland neighborhood.

SHOOTING at 1300 block of Forest ave. TPD gives update Posted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Topeka police received a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Northeast Forest Avenue, which is located west of Billard Airport, according to TPD dispatch.

Officers found one man shot, and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.