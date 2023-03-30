TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police responded to a report of a shooting Thursday morning, emergency workers said.

Topeka Police responded to a local area hospital around 10 a.m. in response to a report of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka. The man was uncooperative with the investigation.

Police were investigating a crime scene near Lower Silver Lake Road in North Topeka believed to be connected to the shooting.

Channel 27 news spoke with the Topeka Police for more information, but a spokeswoman said additional details were not immediately available. Further updates were not expected, according to Nichols.