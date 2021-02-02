Topeka police clear scene of reported 2nd shooting in 1 day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have cleared the scene after responding to a possible second shooting reported in one day.

The report of the second shooting came in at 10:25 a.m. near Southwest 21st and California Avenue, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The Topeka Police Department’s Lieutenant Manuel Munoz said officers couldn’t find a victim or evidence of a shooting, and so they cleared the area.

There is no word on if this report and a morning shooting that hurt a baby are connected.