TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A woman is dead after a shooting in north Topeka.

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Northwest Central Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found a woman dead. Topeka police said an investigation led them to 1225 NE Quincy St. for a person of interest.

Topeka police said two people were taken into custody.

Police said they don’t believe there’s a risk to the community.