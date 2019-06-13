Topeka Police investigating robbery, shooting victim at hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police are working two incidents involving an aggravated robbery and shooting victim. They said they do not have enough information at this time to suggest the incidents are related to each other.

Officers were called around 7:11 p.m. Wednesday to the 1300 block of SW Harrison on a report of shots fired. They met with several victims of an attempted robbery at one apartment. During an investigation, officers found signs of a struggle and a shooting within the apartment. Topeka police said it was clear a victim of the robbery and a suspect shot at each other.

Then just after 9:00 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital to meet with a victim of a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound to the torso. The 27 year-old man, gave vague information about how he was shot.

According to police, there is not enough evidence to suggest the two incidents are related, but both are under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update with information as it becomes available.

