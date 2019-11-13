Topeka police investigating second deadly shooting in matter of hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting that killed a 32-year old woman.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Southeast 12th Street on a report of a medical call. That’s when they found Valerie Taylor dead with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

The Topeka Police Department said it’s found everyone involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This was the second shooting of the day Tuesday. The first one happened shortly after 3 p.m. A teenager and young man died in that shooting.

If you have any information about either shooting, you’re asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.