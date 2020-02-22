Topeka Police investigating second teen fight video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating allegations of a second fight involving Topeka teenagers, just days after video of another fight went viral.

Video From Kassi McDowell

On Saturday morning parents of a Topeka child released a video that they said shows their daughter being attacked by other teens. According to their post the attack involves the same girls being investigated for a fight video that surfaced on Thursday.

On Thursday Topeka Police said a fight reportedly happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Southwest Washburn Avenue. Police became aware of the incident just after noon.

After investigating Thursday’s fight police arrested a 12-year-old girl and booked her into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for a felony aggravated battery charge

Now Topeka Police tell KSNT News that they are investigating a second fight video that surfaced on social media on Saturday.

The Department said in a statement:

The Topeka Police Department has been made aware of an alleged additional incident that involves youth in our community. These investigations remain very active and Detectives are working to speak with victims, witnesses and suspects involved. We ask the public to report information to us by calling 785-368-9551 or by emailing us at telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007.

Family of the girl attacked in Thursday’s video told KSNT News they are hoping for accountability. They have also said they received an outpouring of support from the community and are thankful for that.