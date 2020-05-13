Topeka police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting after a person arrived at Stormont Vail Hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Police said a man arrived at the hospital just before 10 p.m with a life-threatening gunshot injury.

Officers think the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Southwest Plaza Drive. They are investigating in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting can email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

This is a developing story. KSNT News is working to gather more information and will update this story as we learn more.