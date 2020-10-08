Topeka Police investigating shots fired at 10th and Golden

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said they got a call for shots fired around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at 10th and Golden.

According to officials, they found a car crashed at 10th and Madison about 10 minutes later.

One man was found walking around the area with non-life threatening injuries tied to the crash.

Officials believe this person is connected to the shots fired call.

They did not find any gun shot victims.

Topeka Police are investigating and say it is an isolated incident, with no threat to the public.

KSNT will continue to update this story as more information is available.