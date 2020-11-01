Topeka Police investigating triple shooting on Halloween night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police responded to a call of multiple shots on October 31 at 11:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of NW Eugene.

When officers got there, they found evidence that shots had been fired.

They found one person on scene suffering from what appeared to be multiple gun shot wounds.

While looking around the scene, they say two other people showed up to local hospitals by personal cars with what appeared to be gunshot wounds as well.

All three people sustained serious injuries.

Two people were taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Topeka Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.