Topeka police investigating two weekend shootings

TOPEKA (KSNT)— The Topeka Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of SE Hackberry at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. They found a 15-year-old male suffering from non-life threatening injuries to the arm.

On Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. officers were called to another shooting. They found a 13-year-old female suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. This is being investigated as a possible accidental shooting.

The shootings are not related to each other and both are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or email telltpd@topeka.org.





