Topeka police investigation into September shooting ends with arrest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made an arrest Friday in connection to a Sept. 1 shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police have said they tracked down Adofo-Julius Smith, 19, or Topeka thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip. Smith was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges:

Aggravated Battery

Criminal Possession of a firearm

Unlawful Discharge of a weapon

Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer

The September shooting took place on the 1300 block of SW Huntoon St. Police said officers arrived on the scene and found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately transported him to a nearby hospital.