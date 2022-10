A TPD officer and another driver were involved in a car crash on Wednesday. (Photo Courtesy/Jerry Jeffery)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

According to the TPD watch commander, an officer collided with another car at 5:12 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Lincoln Street in Central Topeka. The officer was responding to a call for service when the crash happened.

Photos provided by Jerry Jeffery.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.