Topeka police issue search warrant, find marijuana, opiates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police officers arrested a 23-year-old city resident after finding drugs in his home, according to a news release.

Officers searched a home on the 5400 block of southwest 18th street and arrested Topeka resident Kanen Garlington-McMurray on charges of :

Distribution of marijuana with intent within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated endangering a child

Garlington-McMurry is currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.