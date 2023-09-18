TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing older adult.

Jason Schumacher with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) said in a press release that law enforcement is searching for 67-year-old Steven Trahoon. He may be suffering from symptoms of significant health issues.

Schumacher said Trahoon was last seen around SW 26th Terrace and SW Westport Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2023. He was driving away in a blue Honda Fit with license plate 737 NJU. He is described as a Caucasian man around 6’04” in height and weighing around 190 pounds. He has brown hair brown eyes and was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt and black slacks.

A photo of Trahoon’s blue Honda Fit. (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Police Department)

If you have any information regarding Trahoon’s location, you can reach out to the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-368-9200 or send an email to telltpd@topeka.org. You can also call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

To keep up with breaking news in northeast Kansas, download our mobile app.