TOPEKA (KSNT) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing man in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating 74-year-old Paul Peeso. He was last seen around SW 10th Ave. and SW Washburn Ave. walking southeast around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Peeso is described as being a Caucasian male around 5’10” tall around 230 lbs, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a camouflage jacket. Peeso suffers from dementia and other significant health issues.

A photo of Peeso. (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Police Department)

Anyone with information about Peeso is advised to contact the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-368-9200 or email telltpd@topeka.org. You can also reach out to the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.