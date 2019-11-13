Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office issue Silver Alert for missing man with dementia

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert Wednesday morning looking for a missing man.

Henry K. Kampschroeder, 69, has dementia and was last seen around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, according to deputies. Someone last saw him at a home in the 3200 block of Northwest Green Hills Road in North Topeka.

Kampschroeder is six feet tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported he was last seen wearing a camouflage coat and jeans.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call them at (785) 251-2200.