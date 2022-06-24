TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after a police shooting Friday morning in Topeka.

According to the Topeka Police Department, around 10 a.m. Friday morning, three Topeka officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting near the Amtrak Station downtown, near Sixth and Adams, with a person who had a knife.

Topeka police officer LT Manuel Munoz said in a statement that officers made several attempts to negotiate with the armed man to achieve a peaceful resolution, including the deployment of less-lethal munitions. According to Munoz, those attempts were not successful, and the armed individual charged at the officers placing them in fear for their lives.

“TPD was on scene due to multiple citizen calls of a subject armed with a knife chasing and threatening people,” said Gretchen Spiker, director of communications with the City of Topeka.

One man is dead after a shooting in Topeka Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Max Dutton)

No officers were injured, however, the adult man with a knife was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Spiker.

The Topeka Police Department said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will investigate this incident.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Three TPD officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

Spiker said a news conference is being planned for Friday afternoon.