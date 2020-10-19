Topeka police looking for 2 people in connection with deadly shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for two people in connection with a murder, the department said Monday morning.

Investigators ask anyone who sees Latrelle Sheneice Praylow or Todge Anderson to call 911 immediately. They’re looking for the woman and man in connection to the Oct. 3 deadly shooting of Christopher McMillon.

The Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau also asks anyone who has seen either person of interest in the past to email telltpd@topeka.org, or call its office at 785-368-9400.

Officers called to a welfare check Oct. 3 found McMillon, 38, dead from a gunshot wound in his home on the 300 block of southwest Polk Street in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department said the investigation into McMillon’s death is ongoing.