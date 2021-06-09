Topeka police identify paintball shooter’s car, reward offered

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police said they’ve received multiple reports of someone shooting a paintball gun out of a moving vehicle.

Now the Topeka Police Department have a clue they hope will lead them to the person or persons behind the multiple injuries that have been reported.

TPD has released new images of a car they believe might be responsible for the shootings.

“We’ve received multiple tips from community members, including these new photos that identify the vehicle as an Acura MDX. We still need your help to locate this vehicle and identify the people inside.“ Topeka Police Department

“Multiple injuries have been reported and the incidents have taken place throughout the city,” Topeka police said, in a Facebook post.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 to make an anonymous report.