Topeka police looking for Doug’s Service Center robber

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are currently looking for someone who broke into Doug’s Service Center on Fairlawn.

Doug Rosencutter woke up to his security alarm going off yesterday morning. When he got to the shop, the thief had already done thousands of dollars in damage and ran off.

The thief pried open the door with a crowbar, then stole car keys before running out the door. Rosencutter said he is taking extra precautions so this doesn’t happen again.

“The keys are all going home with me at night, which is not fun to have to carry all the keys home but you know if that’s what it takes to keep them safe,” Rosencutter said. “We’ve always had them in the lockbox but they pried it open.”

The Topeka Police Department said to contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information on who this person is.