Topeka police looking for driver in downtown rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a driver who crashed and rolled their car Friday morning in downtown Topeka.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Southwest 5th Street between Western Avenue and Fillmore Street, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Officers on scene said someone in a blue Chrysler 300 was driving eastbound when they struck a parked car. The Chrysler rolled over on its hood, and shoved the parked car into an electric pole.

There was no one on scene when they arrived, according to Topeka police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police.